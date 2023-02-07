Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade's Task Force One ready to help in earthquake's aftermath

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's Task Force One ready to help in earthquake's aftermath
Miami-Dade's Task Force One ready to help in earthquake's aftermath 02:53

MIAMI - The desperate search for survivors continues in Turkey and Syria after a highly destructive 7.8 magnitude earthquake left thousands dead. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tells CBS4 they're ready to go to the devastated areas.

While it has not received an official request for assistance, Task Force One has been making last-minute preparations, in the event they receive official orders to deploy.

We also spoke with volunteers with Hatzalah, a non-profit organization that provides emergency response in times of need.

They described what emergency workers taking part in the recovery are going through right now.

"The first couple days  there is hope. You are really hoping, you are praying, every fiber of your body wants you to find someone. someone you can save, someone you can rescue," said Dr. Jonah Bardos, a Hatzalah South Florida volunteer.

President Biden told Turkey's leader the US is ready to provide "any and all needed assistance" to the NATO ally. 

The president says US  teams are deploying to the country to help with search and rescue efforts and to coordinate other assistance. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 11:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.