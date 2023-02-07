Miami-Dade's Task Force One ready to help in earthquake's aftermath

MIAMI - The desperate search for survivors continues in Turkey and Syria after a highly destructive 7.8 magnitude earthquake left thousands dead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tells CBS4 they're ready to go to the devastated areas.

While it has not received an official request for assistance, Task Force One has been making last-minute preparations, in the event they receive official orders to deploy.

We also spoke with volunteers with Hatzalah, a non-profit organization that provides emergency response in times of need.

They described what emergency workers taking part in the recovery are going through right now.

"The first couple days there is hope. You are really hoping, you are praying, every fiber of your body wants you to find someone. someone you can save, someone you can rescue," said Dr. Jonah Bardos, a Hatzalah South Florida volunteer.

President Biden told Turkey's leader the US is ready to provide "any and all needed assistance" to the NATO ally.

The president says US teams are deploying to the country to help with search and rescue efforts and to coordinate other assistance.