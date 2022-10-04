Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade's Rapid Deployment Force sending 25 members to assist on southwest coast

Residents of southwest coast barrier islands evacuated
MIAMI - More help is on the way to the southwest coast as first responders continue to search for survivors of Hurricane Ian and evacuate those on barrier islands cut off from the mainland.

The Miami-Dade police department is sending 25 officers from its Rapid Deployment Force to assist.

"I am very proud of our brave officers who unselfishly answered the call to help those who were devastated by Hurricane Ian. They have volunteered to leave their own families to help those in need," said police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III.

Members of the department's Rapid Deployment Force specialize in rapid, tactical response including crowd management, building searches, and operation of heavy machinery. They have previously deployed to Washington D.C. for the Presidential Inaugurations and the Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma. 

First published on October 4, 2022 / 9:59 AM

