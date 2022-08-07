Miami-Dade's Monkeypox cases surpass Broward case count

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health released data Sunday reporting there are 348 confirmed monkeypox cases in Miami-Dade and 324 in Broward. Initial data shows Monkeypox cases in Miami-Dade County surpass the total in Broward County. Since the Monkeypox outbreak was detected in Florida, Broward County led the case count in the State. The State of Florida has 888 Monkeypox cases as of August 6th, 2022.

The CDC and Florida Department of Health are urging folks to become vigilant and get vaccinated to avoid further spread. The virus is primarily spread through men who have sex with men and is spread through close contact with infected individuals. According to the CDC, people with monkeypox usually get rashes in the infected areas which can cause painful blisters that appear to be pimplelike. Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus and if someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later according to the CDC website. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks and the monkeypox virus can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed and all scabs have fallen and completely healed. To date, the United States has not had any fatalities due to the virus.

The Florida Department of Health is urging people with high risk to get vaccinated against the Monkeypox virus which is a two-dose vaccine. The second dose is administered 28 days after receiving the first. Appointments for Miami-Dade can be found on the Florida Department of Health website here: https://miamidade.floridahealth.gov/important-information/monkeypox-vaccine-appts.html



If you suspect you have a Monkeypox case please contact your primary health care doctor or the Florida Department of Health.