Miami-Dade man's roofing scheme snared more than a dozen people, police say

MIAMI - Police are looking to identify additional people who were scammed out of thousands of dollars by a man who reportedly portrayed himself as a licensed roofing contractor.

The investigation into John Mcqueen, 64, was a joint operation that involved investigators from Miami-Dade's Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, Key Biscayne police, and Hallandale Beach police.

According to police, since August 2019 Mcqueen portrayed himself as a licensed contractor and offered to build new roofs. In reality, they said, he was not licensed to do the work, as required by state law, and would fraudulently use the credentials of a legitimate contractor on fake receipts.

Mcqueen also reportedly used fraudulent names, like Jeff Nash and Jeffrey Mcqueen, when conducting his business.

During the course of the investigation, 13 people were found to have fallen for his scheme at a cost of about $103,000, according to police.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office issued a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody on March 27th in Hallandale Beach.

Mcqueen has been charged with an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and contracting without a license.

During his first court appearance, Mcqueen's bond was set at $250,000. The judge also ordered that he show proof that the funds used for the bond came from a legitimate source.