Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade wants people to put down their guns during Spring Break

By Trish Christakis

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade cracking down on possible Spring Break violence
Miami-Dade cracking down on possible Spring Break violence 01:02

MIAMI - Miami-Dade schools will be on spring break next week.

In an effort to crack down on possible violence, they're asking people to put down their guns. The cease fire campaign is meant to rally Miami-Dade together and refrain from gun use.

The cease fire starts Friday, March 17, and will go through the People Matter Festival that will take place this weekend. The annual festival promotes peace, love, and community engagement.

Friday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfred Ramirez, and radio personality Papa Keith will hold a press conference where they will implore people to put down their guns and outline what the county will be doing to crack down on Spring Break violence.

Trish Christakis
Trish-Christakis.jpg

Trish Christakis has been reporting for the CBS4 Miami team since February 2022.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.