Miami-Dade wants people to put down their guns during Spring Break

MIAMI - Miami-Dade schools will be on spring break next week.

In an effort to crack down on possible violence, they're asking people to put down their guns. The cease fire campaign is meant to rally Miami-Dade together and refrain from gun use.

The cease fire starts Friday, March 17, and will go through the People Matter Festival that will take place this weekend. The annual festival promotes peace, love, and community engagement.

Friday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfred Ramirez, and radio personality Papa Keith will hold a press conference where they will implore people to put down their guns and outline what the county will be doing to crack down on Spring Break violence.

