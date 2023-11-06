Miami-Dade voters said economy, affordability are top issues ahead of 2024 elections

Voters talk about what's important to them ahead on next year's elections

Voters talk about what's important to them ahead on next year's elections

Voters talk about what's important to them ahead on next year's elections

MIAMI - On Tuesday, voters will go to the polls in a handful of cities to cast their ballots in municipal elections. They'll choose a new mayor for Miami Beach and, among other things, decide commission races in Miami, Hialeah, and Homestead.

betty

Of course, the big prize comes a year from now when voters pick a new president and determine which party controls the House and Senate. The issues important to voters now will be instrumental in their picks at the polls in 2024.

CBS News Miami's Eliott Rodriguez spoke to some voters in Miami-Dade where they said the overriding concern was the economy.

Ana Rose, a 22-year-old University of Miami grad student, said she struggles to make her monthly rent payment.

"Housing affordability is huge, especially in places like Wynwood. Right now, the median price for renting a month is $2,500. For the average grad student like myself that's not necessarily an attainable rate," she said.

"I think it's the most pressing issue, especially in places like Coral Gables," said Jonah Kaplan, who helps run the iconic Books & Books in Coral Gables. He said the housing crisis is affecting the workforce.

"I manage a lot of employees who are working class and most cannot afford to live near their work," he said.

Lanette Jones, who runs a tax preparation business in Miami Gardens, gets a first-hand look at how the economy is affecting people these days.

"Do you think our political leaders are doing enough to alleviate the economic stress people are feeling?" asked Rodriguez.

"They are doing absolutely nothing, they are career politicians just there to collect a paycheck, they are not focused on what's hurting the American public," said Jones.

Dani O'Neal lives in Miami Gardens and works as a bartender in Dania Beach. She said lawmakers in Washington D.C. and Tallahassee are asleep at the wheel when it comes to tackling inflation.

"I feel like a lot of people have different ideas about what is exactly going on with inflation and how we got here. Everybody wants to place the blame on somebody. I think more so we should be looking for solutions instead of trying to place blame on" she said.

At Rodbender's Bar in Cutler Bay, Rodriguez spoke with area residents who said the days of cheaper housing in that part of town are over.

"I run a business, a tech company, and our starting jobs pay 20 dollars an hour and those employees can't afford to live in the neighborhood," said John Dubois.

"I'm from Kendall and you always heard that Kendall and Cutler Bay were the cheapest parts of town but now not anymore," said Mila Morales.

Rodbender's owner Patrick O'Neal said she sees the economic stress inflation is having on his customers.

"We have a lot of locals here, they are here all the time. They are the working class, they're first responders, nurses, firefighters, police, that's who comes in here and I think now they are stretched as far as inflation, high prices food, gas, food, everything," he said. "It's pushing a lot of people out and stretching a lot of people thin."