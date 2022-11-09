Miami-Dade voters approve referendum to help increase teacher pay

MIAMI - Miami-Dade voters have voted "yes" to a continuation of a referendum that will help increase teacher pay and fund school security measures.

In a 65 to 35 vote, the "Secure our Future" the referendum overwhelmingly passed.

"We have affirmed what unites us, and that is the power of public education," said Dr. Steve Gallon, Vice-Chair of the Miami-Dade School Board.

The 2018 referendum that voters previously passed was set to expire next June.

Not only was this a renewal, but also an increase going from .75 to 1 mill.

As a result, homeowners will see a slight increase in property taxes.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres says the average homeowner in Miami-Dade will go from paying around $14 monthly for the 2018 referendum to about $20 monthly for the renewal.

The goals for the referendum are to use the money to help fill 300 teacher vacancies, as well as increase teacher salaries in the district to the national average.

The current average in the district is about $54,000, while the national average is about $66,400.

"It provides an opportunity to be competitive in an environment right now where talent is needed across many different industries, as it relates to teachers and as it relates to police officers and public safety," said Dr. Dotres. "We need to provide for our community the best."

The measure is estimated to raise about $400 million dollars in the next four years.