Miami-Dade transit bus involved in North Miami crash
MIAMI - Several people were injured in a crash involving a Miami-Dade transit bus in North Miami.
The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at NW 134th Street and NW 7 Avenue.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a dark colored SUV with severe front end damage, damage to the front of the bus, and a bicycle on the ground in front of the bus with damage to its front wheel.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were treating four injured people, one could be seen being rolled to an ambulance on a gurney.
No word on what caused the crash.
