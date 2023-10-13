Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade transit bus involved in North Miami crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade transit bus involved in crash
Miami-Dade transit bus involved in crash 00:22

MIAMI - Several people were injured in a crash involving a Miami-Dade transit bus in North Miami.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at NW 134th Street and NW 7 Avenue.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a dark colored SUV with severe front end damage, damage to the front of the bus, and a bicycle on the ground in front of the bus with damage to its front wheel.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were treating four injured people, one could be seen being rolled to an ambulance on a gurney.

No word on what caused the crash.

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 8:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.