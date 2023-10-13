Miami-Dade transit bus involved in North Miami crash

MIAMI - Several people were injured in a crash involving a Miami-Dade transit bus in North Miami.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at NW 134th Street and NW 7 Avenue.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a dark colored SUV with severe front end damage, damage to the front of the bus, and a bicycle on the ground in front of the bus with damage to its front wheel.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were treating four injured people, one could be seen being rolled to an ambulance on a gurney.

No word on what caused the crash.