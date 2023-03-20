Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade to honor fallen officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer who lost his life in the line of duty will be honored Monday by the county.

The intersection of SW 56th Street and SW 162nd Avenue, near John A. Ferguson Senior High School, will be renamed after Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry.

Echaverry, who was a five-year veteran, was fatally shot in August of last year while attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect.

The unveiling of Echaverry Way will be at 10 a.m. 

