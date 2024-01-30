Ronald Reagan/Doral Senior High School teacher hit with pornography charge

MIAMI - A Ronald Reagan/Doral Senior High School teacher has been arrested on a pornography charge.

According to police, several students at the school told the resource officer and the principal on Monday that they saw a public video of Wesly Alvarez, 45, on Snapchat in which he exposed himself in front of a school bathroom mirror.

They said he was wearing the same clothes in the video that he wore to school that day.

Alvarez was brought to the office where he was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Public Schools said in a statement:

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is aware of a video of this individual circulating on social media. As soon as the District became aware of these disturbing allegations, an investigation was launched and the individual was subsequently arrested. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated."

The district said Alvarez is being terminated and "we will ensure he is precluded from seeking future employment with M-DCPS."