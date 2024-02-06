Miami-Dade teacher gifted Super Bowl tickets for her lessons on the Miami Dolphins

PINECREST - Mary Martinez went viral for her lessons on the Miami Dolphins that helped teach her students lessons both on and off the field. Millions of people took notice on TikTok and now she's heading to Super Bowl 58 courtesy of Dan Marino.

"Both of my passions have intertwined and it still doesn't feel real. Like when I saw the video from Dan Marino, it's like I didn't even remember what he said. I had to rewatch it a couple of times," recalled Martinez.

While Martinez's students spent the regular season and some of the off-season tracking the Dolphins, they are now learning lessons beyond the gridiron.

"It teaches me to never give up no matter if I won or lost," said student Sophia Olarteclechea.

This is exactly what she wants little girls and people across the world to learn from her videos and she has no plans of slowing down. Next season, Martinez is planning to have her students go beyond just tracking the Dolphins, she's opening it up to every team in the NFL.

"They'll track that team, learn the history of it. How did they play? How far is that from here? What's the climate in that area and they'll track their wins and losses, the geography, how far they're traveling," said Martinez.

So, while the Dolphins aren't headed to the Super Bowl the lesson for Super Bowl Week in Ms. Martinez's class is the commercials and Usher's halftime show. For one student, she hopes the hit "Somebody to Love" with Justin Bieber is not part of the setlist.

"I rated it 3 stars," said student Ashley Delsol Fernandez. "It had too much romance."

That's just not her thing.