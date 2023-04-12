Miami-Dade teacher fired, facing charges after student's arm fractured while trying to break up fight

MIAMI -- A Miami-Dade County teacher has lost his job and is facing charges after he allegedly fractured a child's arm while trying to break up a student fight.

Joel Insilo Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Joel Insilo, 30, a teacher at Kipp Miami, was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm, according to a police report.

Investigators said two boys were fighting at the school and Insilo intervened to break up the altercation.

According to police, the teacher allegedly grabbed one of the boys by both arms and at some point the student landed on his left arm, fracturing it.

In a written statement to CBS News Miami, a school spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a student was injured yesterday on campus. Our facility worked swiftly to ensure medical attention was received. An investigation has been launched and we are fully cooperating with authorities. As of the time of the incident, the involved employee was removed from campus and is no longer employed at Kipp Miami."