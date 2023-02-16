Miami-Dade SWAT standoff ends in shooting, barricaded person dead

MIAMI - A stand-off involving a police SWAT team ended with shots fired and the death of a barricaded subject in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police were sent to the home at NW 102nd Street and NW 13th Avenue "in regards to a possible domestic dispute where one of the members of the family was threatening others with a firearm," said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

When officers arrived two family members were waiting for them outside and told them that the man, who was in his 20s, was armed and still in the house.

Zabaleta said the officers tried to make contact with him but he barricaded himself in the home.

The SWAT team was called in along with negotiators.

Once SWAT members surrounded the home, the negotiators made multiple attempts to get him to talk with them to no avail. This lasted for several hours.

"At the time it was determined to make entry into the house, that's when members of our Special Response Team had a confrontation with the suspect and shots were fired. The subject was unfortunately deceased on the scene," said Zabaleta.

The officers were not injured.

The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.