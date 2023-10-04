Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade students took part in "Walk to School Day"

By Marybel Rodriguez

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - To the sound of the Miami Central Senior High band, students at Broadmoor Elementary in northwest Miami-Dade got a moving start to their day and walked around the neighborhood in support of a "walk to school" safety event. 

The yearly event celebrates the importance of safe streets, safer crosswalks, slower speeds to make it safe for kids to walk to school.

"It is so important that these young people understand that they have to be taking care of their own safety. Listen to the crossing guards, and pay attention to the traffic signals. They need to look both directions, and by the way, we at Miami-Dade County are stepping up to partner with the school system to enforce the traffic laws are on our schools" said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The event is co-hosted by the University of Miami's Walk Safe program and Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Marybel Rodriguez
Marybel-Rodriguez.jpg

Marybel Rodriguez is the Emmy-nominated co-anchor of CBS4 News This Morning, which airs Monday-Friday from 4:30-7 a.m.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 1:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.