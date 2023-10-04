Miami-Dade students took part in "Walk to School Day"

MIAMI - To the sound of the Miami Central Senior High band, students at Broadmoor Elementary in northwest Miami-Dade got a moving start to their day and walked around the neighborhood in support of a "walk to school" safety event.

The yearly event celebrates the importance of safe streets, safer crosswalks, slower speeds to make it safe for kids to walk to school.

"It is so important that these young people understand that they have to be taking care of their own safety. Listen to the crossing guards, and pay attention to the traffic signals. They need to look both directions, and by the way, we at Miami-Dade County are stepping up to partner with the school system to enforce the traffic laws are on our schools" said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The event is co-hosted by the University of Miami's Walk Safe program and Miami-Dade County Public Schools.