Miami-Dade Special Response Team shot at while executing warrant

MIAMI - Danger on the job for a Miami-Dade police department Special Response Team as came under fire when serving a warrant.

Police say around 6:30 a.m., the team arrived at a residence at 5th Avenue and NW 82nd Terrace to execute the warrant in a city of Miami case involving a violent felony.

When they went to enter the two, they encountered two females who followed their instructions to leave the house. They then went in to conduct a full search.

"That's when they found an individual in the master bedroom that was barricaded inside. When they were approaching that master bedroom multiple gunshots were fired from inside that bedroom out. They were able to hold their positions and maintain focus on their strategies to complete the mission, which was to take this person into custody without incident," said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. "And that's exactly what they were able to do."

None of the Special Response Team members fired their weapons.

The man in the bedroom eventually came out, unarmed, and surrendered. He was then taken into custody. The SRT then made a surprise discovery.

"When they got to the bedroom, there was an adult female and a one-year-old inside that bedroom when this individual was firing upon the Special Response Team officers," said Zabaleta.

After being taken into custody, the man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, according to Zabaleta. None of the SRT members were injured in the shooting.

Zabaleta said this just shows you the kind of danger that police officers face every day.

"That's the danger that our officers face every single day. When you respond to these types of calls, especially the Special Response Team when they are going into the warrants, they don't know what they are going to be confronted with. This is an individual who clearly was wanted by the city of Miami for a violent felony case. It's somebody who is a danger to the community and they don't know what kind of dangers they face," he said.