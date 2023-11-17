Miami-Dade school security guard arrested over attempted sex act with high school student

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade high school was arrested after he was accused of holding a student against their will and trying to engage in sexual activity with the underage victim, according to court documents.

Kayaun Kendrick Whitfield, 38, of Miami Gardens, is facing several charges in connection with alleged incidents that occurred on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. According to the police report, Whitfield is facing several charges, including offenses against students by authority figures, false imprisonment and child neglect without great bodily harm.

Kayaun Kendrick Whitfield Miami-Dade Corrections Department

According to the report, Whitfield was working as a security guard at Booker T. Washington Sr. High School when the incident occurred.

Investigators said a student, who was not identified, asked Whitfield for a ride home and the two left in the suspect's GMC Denali SUV.

Police said Whitfield allegedly went to a liquor store and purchased a bottle of vodka before driving first to an ATM to withdraw cash and then to the Traz Powell Stadium, located at 11380 NW 27th Ave. The two ended up in the parked vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said the pair moved to the rear of the SUV before the suspect displayed a $100 bill and tried to allegedly get on top of the victim.

The student left the back seat and got behind the steering wheel and drove home. The victim told police the suspect trying to have sex and offered the cash as "hush money" to not tell anyone, according to police.

Investigators said the Whitfield "knowingly and intentionally" used his position at the school in order to pursue a romantic relationship with an underage student who drove the vehicle even though he was not a licensed driver. When the SUV arrived at the victim's home, the suspect allegedly used the automatic door lock to repeatedly block the victim from leaving the vehicle.

The student ended up rolling down the window and opening the door from the outside to exit the vehicle. The student reported the incident the next day after the guard went to his classroom in order to talk to the victim, who told his parents about the incident.

Investigators said the guard admitted to the incident under questioning by Miami-Dade police, who later arrested Whitfield.