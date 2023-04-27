Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade school police officer injured in crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade public schools police officer was injured in a traffic crash early Thursday afternoon.

Hialeah Police said they are investing the crash at West Okeechobee Road and West 18 Avenue. The injured officer was taken to Westland Hialeah Senior High School. From there they were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center, no word on their condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was treated on the scene. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 1:57 PM

