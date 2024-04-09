Miami-Dade school IT tech accused of touching female students in a lewd manner

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade public school IT technician is accused of touching several female students in a lewd manner.

Martin Zaretsky, 50, worked at the Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes.

"The defendant while being in a position of authority, knowingly and willfully solicited and tried to engage in a

romantic relationship with several students," according to his arrest report.

On multiple occasions, Zaretsky is accused of intentionally touching female students in their private areas, over their clothing, in a lascivious manner against their will. He also allegedly sent text messages to two of the students, without their parents' consent, in an effort to gain their trust and favor.

Zaretsky would also wait for students after school, walk them to his office, give them candy, and then walk them to the gate where he would hug them "in a caressing manner" when he said goodbye, according to police.

Zarestsky would reportedly take students out of classrooms, so they could skip class, and walk with them throughout the school to gain favor.

He's also accused of making sexual remarks to some students about the way they looked and their bodies.

On Monday, Zaresky was arrested in Doral. He's facing multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and offenses against students by authority figures

Miami-Dade Public Schools issued a statement on the arrest.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed by the troubling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of comportment will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District."