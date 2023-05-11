Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade school bus slammed into utility pole in Pinecrest

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

School bus crashed into a utility polie in Pinecreast
School bus crashed into a utility polie in Pinecreast 00:38

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade County school bus was sent careening into a utility pole after an accident involving a Hyundai, according to police.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on SW 88th Street, about a block east of US 1.

The front passenger side of the bus slammed into the pole, knocking out power in the area. The bus sustained serious damage.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident, the driver was checked out by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 9:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.