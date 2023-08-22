Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade school bus driver hurt in crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade school bus driver was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, just before 7 a.m. the bus collided with another vehicle at the intersection of SW 216th Street and East Frontage Road.

The bus driver was taken to an area hospital, no word on his injuries. No students on the bus were injured.

Miami-Dade's school district said another bus was dispatched to take the students to their classes at Southridge Senior High. 

