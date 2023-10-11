Miami-Dade School Board votes to adopt new classroom books without controversial lessons

MIAMI -- The Miami-Dade School Board on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a slate of new books for social studies, history and personal finance.

The vote followed several community protests over the summer over Florida's African-American history teaching standards that suggested that slaves received some benefit from their enslavement.

The newly approved books will be in classrooms starting next school year. If a parent has a problem with the information contained in the books, they can contact the school or school board member to express their concern.

According to school board member Dr. Steve Gallon, there is no mention of benefits from slavery contained in the books approved by the board.

"Absolutely not! Absolutely not!," he said. "That's not reflected in these materials that we adopted."

Board members said the books were chosen by a very inclusive process that included parents, teachers and students working together.

"All the books that I have reviewed have very extensive, objective history in them and I personally feel good about the books before us," said Board Member Luisa Santos. "I trust the teachers, our students and our parents who have spent countless hours reviewing these and bringing them before us."

Right, left or center school board members endorsed the list.

"The main priority is they have the right to learn accurate history, accurate facts and they absolutely have to be able to think for themselves (and) form their own opinions," said Board Member Lucia Baez-Geller.

Crystal Etienne, a seventh-grade civics teacher, was one of just three people who voiced concern.

"The standards are full of government approved indoctrination," Etienne said. "We have the government in K-12 now defining what patriotism is, defining moral values, defining virtual starting in kindergarten, technically to grade 20."