Miami-Dade Republicans basking in red wave

MIAMI-DADE - A clear red wave swept through Miami-Dade County on Election Day. For the first time since 1988, Miami-Dade voters favored a Republican for president.

CBS News Miami on Tuesday spoke to voters at Versailles to learn more about what's behind the wave. Many people we heard from felt a special connection with President-elect Donald Trump. It starts there. Then, the focus from local Republican leadership hearing the issues that matter most to them: inflation and security.

"Everything is so expensive, the gasoline, the groceries, the rent. Everything is so expensive," one Miami-Dade voter, Geraldo Cruz, said. "He is going to do something."

Miami-Dade voters at Versailles put trust in Trump and local Republicans.

CBS News Miami reporter Joe Gorchow asked another county resident: "What's the message that connects you to the Republican party?"

"Mostly, I'll say the security and economy," Jose Cala said.

These were motivating factors to seek out Republicans on the ballot.

"The ones that I didn't know, and I found out they were Republican, including the judge in the court system, I made sure," Karen Guerrero said. "Rick Scott, I put them. It means they will continue. I need to know that."

The red wave started with Trump and continued down the ticket to the U.S. Senate race, U.S. House seats and constitutional office races.

"We've got the momentum right now on the Republican side, but we've got to deliver. Obviously people will get dissatisfied," Alex Rizo, the Miami-Dade GOP chair said.

To create the county sweep, Rizo credits listening to all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation.

"It's about getting on the ground and working with people opening up," Rizo said "We are a big tent party. Kitchen table talk, right? Those issues. Again, inflation and immigration. How does immigration affect us?

"Did we miss the mark, we did," Shevrin Jones, Miami-Dade Democratic Party chair, said. "Going to be an honest conversation about what we need to do to rebuild."

Gorchow asked Jones, "But when you say honest conversations, would an honest conversation also include new leadership?"

"With leadership, though," said Jones, emphasizing current leadership will be part of that honest conversation. "Before you start having a conversation about [changing] leadership, we have to understand how we got here. What are we doing here? What does forward look like?"

Republicans outperformed Democrats in Miami-Dade in voter turnout, even with fewer registered voters.

The key to turning the county red starts with independent voters.

"Independents are right in the middle," Rizo said. "They mean a lot. They're the ones to swing elections."

Party leadership focused on overperforming in Republican stronghold Hialeah, and winning 50% of the vote in Miami. Then targeting heavy independent areas.

"Kendall has a ton of independents," Rizo saId. "Again, more conservative-leaning, you've got to get them out. Doral has the greatest concentration of independence per capita of any other city in Dade County. You win Doral, you win those three areas, that's the winning strategy."

"We have to take a few different approaches to see how we're communicating with people and messaging with people," Jones said.

While the Democrats pick up the pieces, the Republicans look to build off their strategy.