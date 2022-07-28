Miami-Dade Public School Board holds special session on district's compliance relative to state's sex-ed requirements

MIAMI - Thursday's Miami-Dade Public School Board special meeting centers around discussing the district's compliance relative to state health and reproductive education requirements.

It has the potential to be much more than that.

There is a chance to reverse course and provide the state-mandated curriculum.

Last week, the board rejected previously approved Health and Reproductive textbooks.

Only members that did may bring the matter back up for another discussion and vote.

"Health and Reproductive Education is really what it's called," said Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III.

"These are critically essential life skills."

Dr. Gallon voted to approve the textbooks.

Those against told us last week they objected to content from how to report abuse to contraception methods, calling some of it not age appropriate.

Gallon showed us hundreds of emails from concerned parents this week, asking the board to reconsider and approve the books.

"No matter where you come from, from Florida City to County Line Road, children and young people need to understand this information," said Gallon.

"We say education is power. We cannot render our children powerless by denying a segment of our school district access."

This curriculum is required by state law.

No approved books equal no curriculum.

The board approved the materials in April, and a hearing officer recommended them.

"He has the objectivity to be able to make a determination that the process was clear, transparent, and compliant," added Gallon.

Last week, in a 5-4 vote, the board rejected them.

Gallon has not heard from the state board of education about potential ramifications for students or the district for lack of compliance to provide the curriculum.

He did say it would not impact the district's 'A' rating.

He reiterated the state requires full access to this type of education.

And he told us it helps students "transition into life."

He believes those against "deduced [the materials] to a sexual conversation."

Gallon reviewed the materials himself.

He said the materials provide facts on HIV implications, human trafficking, AIDS, hygiene, how to report abuse, and many essential life skills.

Gina Vinueza is a parent within the district.

She has helped organize nearly 2,000 signatures to deliver to the board since Tuesday, asking them to approve the materials.

"I think the support is overwhelmingly in support of having a science-based curriculum for this in our schools," said Vinueza.

Access her son Lorenzo, a senior in high school calls pivotal.

"Made me much more well informed on the information at hand, instead of me going to google trying to figure it out myself," added Lorenzo.

Gina says the board stripped thousands within the district of their parental rights.

"Had their choice taken away entirely," said Gina.

"They don't have access to this information."

Dr. Gallon says he's thankful to the chairwoman for tomorrow's meeting.

If they do not revisit the textbooks, the board may restart the process for new materials, which could take up to 8 months.

CBS4 reached out to every board member and the superintendent on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Four board members responded to our request, but only one had time to speak with us on camera.