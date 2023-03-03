Miami-Dade program funds dreams of homeownership

MIAMI - Angelo Daniels and his son Amaru moved from the U.S. Virgin Islands in hopes of a better life, and owning a home has always been Angelo's goal.

"This year, we closed on this beautiful townhome which was a dream of mine. Seeing that I'm a single parent, full-time single parent, anything could happen once you put your head to it," said Daniels.

It wasn't an easy road to achieve this dream.

That is until Daniels' says he got connected with the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust's Homeownership assistance program.

"I did that first-time homeowner program which got me certified to use the MD [Miami-Dade] funds," said Daniels

Those funds are grants and loans from Miami-Dade county that residents can apply for.

"People once they get their loans, they can tap into our resources to get up to $28,500 towards their down payment and closing costs," said Zachary Rinkins, public information officer with Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust.

The program targets low to moderate-income families looking to own rather than rent.

"As long as you are within 140% of the AMI, the local, federal guidelines in terms of income and family size, you can qualify for our loans," said Rinkins.

Daniels says once he got involved with the program, the process became seamless.

"They gave us a list of lenders that are certified to close on your behalf, to do your lending on your behalf because of the MD [Miami-Dade] funds."

Daniels encourages those in a similar situation to reach out now, especially as rent soars in Miami.

"Breath of relief walking into a new home. You don't have to pay any more rent; you don't have a landlord over you. Owning your own home has plenty of benefits," said Daniels.

The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust will be at Jazz in the Gardens next weekend to answer any questions you have about housing.

For more on how you can get a loan or grant, visit our website www.miamidade.gov