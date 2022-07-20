Miami-Dade PD releases sketch of man wanted for attempted sexual battery

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department has released a sketch of man wanted for attempted sexual battery.

According to MDPD, the victim was jogging in the area of SW 96 Street and SW 148 Place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday when the suspect approached her from behind.

Detectives said the suspect covered the victim's mouth and began touching her chest and genitals before fleeing the scene.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, has medium-length brown hair, stands about 6-feet 1-inches tall and has a thin build. He was wearing a white-long sleeve shirt and blue jogging pants.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.