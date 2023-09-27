Miami-Dade police searching for man who tried to abduct toddler from park

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police will be handing out flyers in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Wednesday as they look for leads on a man who they say attempted to kidnap a toddler.

On Friday, Sept. 15th, a mother and her two-year-old son were at Southridge Park on SW 192nd Street when noticed a man, who is pictured on the flyer, head over to the playground area.

She said he sat down on one of the park's benches. When she went to leave, the woman said she felt her son getting pulled away from her. She said when she turned around, she saw the man had grabbed her son by the shoulders and was trying to leave with him.

When she confronted the man, he let the boy go and she ran to her car with him.

She described the man as being about six feet tall, about 200 pounds, and about 30 to 45 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).