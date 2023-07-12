Miami-Dade police released body cam video of assault on officer

MIAMI - Police have released the body cam footage of a Miami-Dade officer who was attacked during a nuisance call at a gas station.

On Sunday, June 25th, the officer was sent to a RaceTrac at 11201 SW 216th Street because a man refused to leave.

According to police that man, later identified as 32-year-old George Knowles, was sitting outside the store when the officer arrived. When told to remain seated, police said Knowles, who appeared agitated, stood up quickly. The officer then unholstered his Taser and pointed it at Knowles.

Body cam video shows Knowles ignoring commands to get on the ground before he lunged at the officer, punching at his face. The officer fired his Taser to no effect.

Knowles then tried to run off but was tackled by the officer who held him on the ground until back up arrived.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddie Ramirez credits modern training for helping the officer take down his attacker while being injured himself.

"He had a broken nose, stitches for the back of the head, but he went back to work, game face on, tomorrow's another day," said Ramirez.

Knowles is facing a number of charges including attempted felony murder and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.