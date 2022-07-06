Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police pursuit ends with man in custody

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI -  A police pursuit through Miami streets came to an end Wednesday afternoon with a man being taken into custody. 

Chopper 4 images captured a silver SUV moving through heavy rush-hour traffic at high rates of speed. 

The man driving the SUV eventually pulled over to the side of the road, exited the vehicle with his hands up and was immediately surrounded by marked and unmarked police units. 

He was taken into custody without a struggle. 

It wasn't immediately clear how the pursuit started. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 5:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

