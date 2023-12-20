Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police pursuit ends with crash, 2 in custody

MIAMI  - A police pursuit in Miami-Dade ended Wednesday afternoon when a black car crashed into a tree and two men were taken into custody.

The pursuit started with a reported stolen vehicle and ended on NE 133 Street and 2nd Ave., where the two men bailed out and were quickly captured. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed several Miami-Dade police vehicles and at least a dozen police officers at the scene.

Officers were seen placing the men in handcuffs.  

Biscayne police were also at the scene. 

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.  

