Miami-Dade police officer injured in I-95 crash

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a crash on I-95 early Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were alerted to the crash near the Ives Dairy Road exit around 2:30 a.m.

When rescue workers arrived, they found the officers car on the embankment with heavy damage to the driver's side door. They were able to remove the officer from the passenger side and place him on a stretcher. He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

The officer was alert and speaking with the paramedics.

Police have not said what led to the crash.