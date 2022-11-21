Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police officer charged with DUI in Hollywood

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested Sunday in Hollywood after he was reportedly caught driving under the influence in a marked patrol car.

Leopold Louis, 42, who has been with the department, has been relieved of duty with pay.

"This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection. I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community's trust," Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez said in a statement.

Louis was off duty at the time of his arrest. He's been charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence with damage to property or a person.

