Miami-Dade police officer arrested, accused of molesting a child, records show

MIAMI -- A Miami-Dade police officer is facing charges for inappropriate behavior with a child, according to jail and police records.

Daniel Ramos-Aviles Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Officer Daniel Ramos-Aviles, 40, was being held on a no-bond order in connection with charges that include sexual battery on a minor by an adult and molestation of a child.

Investigators did not immediately provide details about what the officer is accused of doing but interim Director Stephanie Daniels said in a written statement that her department was cooperating with prosecutors.

"The privilege to be a law enforcement officer means the oath we took and the badge we wear represents integrity, trust, and the honor to be the protectors and peacekeepers of our community," she said in the statement. "I am appalled to know that as a result of an investigation, detectives from our Special Victims Bureau arrested a member of this agency. The Miami-Dade Police Department will not tolerate this behavior, and as is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process."

It was the second time in less than a week that a South Florida law enforcement officers has been accused of inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced last week that one of his deputies is under investigation after he was accused of sending sexually charged texts to a 17-year-old girl he met while on duty when he was responding to a domestic violence call.

Deputy Jemiah Thomas, 35, was arrested and suspended without pay as the criminal justice investigation into the charges unfurl.

Thomas is facing several charges, that include the use of a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and attempted lewd and lascivious solicitation.