Miami-Dade police officer accused of pulling gun on ex-boyfriend

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer finds herself on the other side of the law on Tuesday night.

Laquandra Luster, 32, is accused of pulling a gun on her ex-boyfriend.

According to police, she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend at their home in Northeast Miami-Dade and at one point, Luster armed herself with a semi-automatic gun and pushed it against her ex-boyfriend's head.

She was arrested and appeared in bond court on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.

Luster has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2019.

She's been suspended from duty with pay.  

First published on January 17, 2023 / 7:14 PM

