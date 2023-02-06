Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police investigating shooting in Little Havana

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Man shot in Little Havana
Man shot in Little Havana 00:34

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Monday in Little Havana in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The man, said to be in his mid-20s, was taken for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. 

Police were called to 1010 W. Flagler Street around 4:15 a.m. for a report of gunfire. 

Shooting scene
Police erected crime scene tape in the area after a man in his 20s was shot early Monday. CBS 4

Investigators have not said if the man knew the person who shot him. Police also have not said if they know what led to the gunfire.

Authorities closed a stretch of Flagler Street while they investigated the wreck. 

Police erected crime scene tape around the area and a bike while they investigated the shooting.

