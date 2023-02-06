Miami-Dade police investigating shooting in Little Havana
MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Monday in Little Havana in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.
The man, said to be in his mid-20s, was taken for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Police were called to 1010 W. Flagler Street around 4:15 a.m. for a report of gunfire.
Investigators have not said if the man knew the person who shot him. Police also have not said if they know what led to the gunfire.
Authorities closed a stretch of Flagler Street while they investigated the wreck.
Police erected crime scene tape around the area and a bike while they investigated the shooting.
