Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade police investigating shooting death of man found in pickup truck

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.

Melvin Greene, 51, was found sitting in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 117th Street, Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.

Police said the man died at the scene.

It was not clear what led to the gunfire or if Greene was shot someone else and drove to the location or was shot in the vehicle while at the site.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 1:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.