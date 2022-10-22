Miami-Dade police investigating shooting death of man found in pickup truck

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.

Melvin Greene, 51, was found sitting in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 117th Street, Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.

Police said the man died at the scene.

It was not clear what led to the gunfire or if Greene was shot someone else and drove to the location or was shot in the vehicle while at the site.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.