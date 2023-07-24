Miami-Dade police investigating possible armed robbery on yacht

MIAMI -- Police in Miami were investigating a possible armed robbery that took place on a yacht sailing on the Miami River over the weekend, authorities aid.

Someone called police saying the boat captain was threatened Sunday night at gunpoint, prompting a massive response by several law enforcement agencies. The police dispatcher said 17 people were on the yacht at the time of the incident.

Officers evacuated passengers from the ship as they searched for suspects.

Officers respond after reports of an armed robbery aboard a yacht Sunday in Miami. CBS News Miami

The ship was docked near The Wharf restaurant and several people there said they saw ship passengers getting off the boat.

A witness sent video to CBS News Miami of seven boats speeding down the river

Passengers were told a group on the yacht did not want to pay for the excursion but when asked to leave someone pulled out a gun on the captain.

"I was like what's going on (because) this seems pretty serious," one witness said. "And then the waitress was like you guys got to get out of here. I was like okay. Okay. This is pretty big."

Police have not said if they have identified any suspects but at last check no arrests have been made as of Monday.