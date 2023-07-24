Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade police investigating possible armed robbery on yacht

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Possible boat robbery under investigation
Possible boat robbery under investigation 01:17

MIAMI -- Police in Miami were investigating a possible armed robbery that took place on a yacht sailing on the Miami River over the weekend, authorities aid.

Someone called police saying the boat captain was threatened Sunday night at gunpoint, prompting a massive response by several law enforcement agencies. The police dispatcher said 17 people were on the yacht at the time of the incident.

Officers evacuated passengers from the ship as they searched for suspects.

Police scene
Officers respond after reports of an armed robbery aboard a yacht Sunday in Miami. CBS News Miami

The ship was docked near The Wharf restaurant and several people there said they saw ship passengers getting off the boat. 

A witness sent video to CBS News Miami of seven boats speeding down the river 

Passengers were told a group on the yacht did not want to pay for the excursion but when asked to leave someone pulled out a gun on the captain.

"I was like what's going on (because) this seems pretty serious," one witness said. "And then the waitress was like you guys got to get out of here. I was like okay. Okay. This is pretty big."

Police have not said if they have identified any suspects but at last check no arrests have been made as of Monday.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.