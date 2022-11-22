Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police investigate hit-and-run of man in wheelchair

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man in a wheelchair had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by an 18-wheeler that kept going, police said. 

It happened in the area of NW 103 Street & 7 Avenue.

The condition of the man who was hurt is not known. 

Traffic was being affected in the area. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

November 22, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

