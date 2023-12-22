Miami-Dade police: Foul play not suspected in death of woman found floating near Hobie Beach

MIAMI -- Police said they do not suspect foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found floating early Friday morning in Biscayne Bay.

In an email statement to CBS News Miami, police said the county's medical examiner will determine the woman's identity and how she died.

Police on the scene after the body of a woman was found floating Friday morning off of Hobie Beach. CBS News Miami

Police did not provide any other details about the woman, whose body was found shortly before 7 a.m. in the waters near the Hobie Island Beach Park.

According to reports, the woman's body was discovered by a fisherman who was on the pier.

It was not immediately clear how long the woman's body had been in the water or how she ended up there.