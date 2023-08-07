Miami-Dade police director, wife issue statement to address Tampa incident, shooting

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez and his wife Jody have released a joint statement two weeks after the director was critically injured from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the statement, released through attorney Kendall Coffey, the couple wanted to address some "damaging and hurtful misinformation" that had been reported about what happened in Tampa and the subsequent shooting.

The first point addressed is the domestic dispute that happened at the JW Marriott on July 23rd. As previously reported, based on a 911 call, Ramirez took out his gun during an argument with Jody. According to the statement, that was not true.

"Jody strongly wishes to emphasize that at no time was there even a hint of physical aggression between her and Freddy. Nor is there the slightest evidence of such contact - not from Jody, not from a witness and not from any of the various security cameras operating throughout the hotel. Further, the reckless allegation that he took out his gun prior to checking out from the hotel that evening is false and unsupported by either witnesses or camera footage."

The statement went on to say the event there was deeply disturbing for Ramirez who was put in handcuffs when officers arrived at the hotel.

"It is evident that being placed in handcuffs is a profoundly disturbing event for any who experiences it. It was especially so for such a distinguished leader of law-enforcement, with an unblemished record of more than 28 years of exemplary service in protecting the public."

The statement went on to say:

"After the seriously troubling and confusing events that had befallen them, during the drive home, with both still bewildered and distraught, Jody was able to grab her husband's arm so that the resulting injury was serious but not fatal. She saved Freddy's life."

The couple thanked the community for the outpouring of support. According to the statement, Jody will not be commenting and is dedicated to her husband's recovery, looking forward to the moment when they will walk out of the hospital together.

Read the full statement HERE.