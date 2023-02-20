Miami-Dade police crackdown on ATVs, dirt bikes driven on roads

MIAMI - Miami-Dade is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes illegally driven on roadways.

Over the weekend, they impounded 44 bikes, five of which had been reported stolen, and made 40 arrests.

They seized 14 firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, and 191 grams of marijuana.

Police warn that illegally driving ATVs and dirt bikes on roads cause traffic delays and can be dangerous. They say they will continue to be on the lookout for this behavior and will arrest anyone breaking the law.