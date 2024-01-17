Miami-Dade police arrest teacher accused of sending explicit picture to student

MIAMI -- The Miami-Dade Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help to determine if a teacher accused of sending explicit images to a child was a habitual offender.

Alberto Hernandez Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Alberto Hernandez, 37, of Miami, is facing a felony charge of electronic transmission/harmful to minors after the suspect allegedly sent a 17-year-old student a picture of the teacher's penis, according to a police report.

It was not immediately clear if Hernandez was still in custody as of Wednesday or if he has posted bond. Investigators did not say where the teacher was working at the time of the incident.

Investigators with the department's Special Victims Bureau said the teacher befriended one of his students and began communicating with him via text during a school break.

At some point, the conversation grew sexual and Hernandez texted the photo of his penis to the student, who told school officials about it.

School administrators then called police who launched an investigation.

Authorities asked anyone else who has had improper contact with the teacher to call their Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300.