Miami-Dade pauses emergency rental assistance program

MIAMI - The emergency rental assistance program in Miami-Dade is no longer reviewing new applications for help.

Since its launch, the program has committed $148 million in rental assistance and helped more than 22,000 families avoid involuntary displacement.

So why the pause in the program?

County officials said the demand has exceeded available resources and the caseload is too heavy. But it's not just Miami-Dade. The problem is affecting emergency rental assistance programs across the country forcing them to put new applications on pause as well.

The county says it has submitted a request for an additional $35 million from the US Treasury Department. If awarded the money, they will resume accepting applications.