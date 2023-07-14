Miami-Dade tax lapse will mean cheaper prices at the pump

MIAMI - An administrative oversight by Miami-Dade County will bring some cheaper prices at the pump for some South Florida drivers.

According to CBS News Miami's news partner The Miami Herald, county administrators failed to renew a 30-year-old tax that was set to expire at the end of August. The county said it was notified of this oversight too late to renew it.

What this means is that come August 31st, there will be a six-cent discount for drivers at the pump in the county. It will be there until at least January 1st, 2024.

This will impact the county's budget to the tune of $18 million dollars. They plan to cover the loss with remaining COVID-19 stimulus funds, money that could have been used for other things. The county said they will also cover the lost tax revenue which is shared with cities.

The county's commission is set to vote on Tuesday to re-levy the tax which would go back into effect in January.