Miami-Dade officer arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend, department says

MIAMI -- An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was arrested early Thursday after he was accused of sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend following an argument between the two, authorities said.

Miguel Lomeli, 32, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail on charges that include armed sexual battery and armed kidnapping, according to court documents. He was arrested shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the arrest report.

Department Director Stephanie Daniels said in a written statement that she was disappointed by the allegations.

"There is no place for betrayal of public trust of any kind in the Miami-Dade Police Department," she said. "The allegations of misconduct by one of my officers is extremely troubling and immediate action has been taken to hold the officer accountable."

According to a written statement by the department, Lomeli and his girlfriend, who was not identified, began arguing while they were outside of her home around 1:30 a.m.

The argument escalated before Lomeli was accused of forcing the woman inside her home before sexually assaulting her.

Officials did not disclose what the two were arguing about or say how long Lomeli had worked as an officer with Miami-Dade police.

"The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance, and we must continue to act with the highest of standards in order to safeguard the trust of all Miami-Dade County residents," Daniels said. "I will not allow this badge to be tarnished by anyone."