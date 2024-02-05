Miami-Dade offering housing help for limited time

MIAMI - Those in need of housing help can now apply for a limited number of Section 8 vouchers in Miami-Dade County. This is the first time in three years the county has opened the application process.

The applications were made available as of midnight February 5th.

To qualify for a voucher, a family of four would need to have an income of $51,600 or less. The applications are then put into a lottery system and five thousand names are drawn for the waitlist.

The last few times the list was opened, the demand was incredibly high. According to our CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald, the last time the list opened in 2021, the county received 96,000 applications within two weeks, with 35,000 of them filed the first day the waitlist opened.

Things could be worse this go around with a sharp increase in housing costs since COVID and an affordability crisis.

According to findings from the University of Florida, half of the households within the county are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their salary on housing. The same report says the county has a gap of more than 90,000 affordable and available units for renter households with incomes below 80 percent of the area median income.

The application process runs through Monday, February 19, at 11:59 p.m.

Residents 18 and older who meet the income requirements can apply at miamidadevoucher.myhousing.com. Applicants will be asked for their citizenship status, Social Security number, veteran status, and disability status.