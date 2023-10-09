Miami-Dade observes inaugural Miccosukee Day in effort to boost relationship

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and members of the Miccosukee Tribe on Monday attended an event to celebrates the inaugural Miccosukee Day.

The event begin shortly after noon at Lakeside Auditorium on the University of Miami campus, located at 1280 Stanford Drive in Coral Gables.

"For me, today is a signal that we are recognizing indigenous people," Cava said. "And are atoning for past wrongs and saying we want to go forward together."

Miccosukee Day celebration in Miami on Oct. 9, 2024. CBS News Miami

The event came on the heels of a recent vote by the Miami-Dade County Commission that designated Oct. 9, 2023 as Miccosukee Day, and every second Monday of every October thereafter as Indigenous Peoples Day.

The move was meant to recognize the county's commitment to honoring the rich cultural heritage of the Miccosukee Tribe and recognizing their many contributions to Miami-Dade, officials said.

The participants who were scheduled to attend in addition to Cava include Miccosukee Tribe Chairman Talbert Cypress, Miccosukee Tribe Lawmaker Pete Osceola, Jr., Miccosukee Tribe Special Counsel on Environmental Affairs Edward Ornstein, University of Miami leaders and University of Miami Iron Arrow members.

According to officials, the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida began as an independent tribal town along the banks of Lake Miccosukee in Leon County, with a range extending north through the Appalachians and south through the Florida Keys.

During the Seminole Wars of the 1800s, most of the Miccosukee were removed to the West, but a group eventually found refuge in the Everglades.

Throughout the next century, Miccosukee Leaders like its first Chairman, Buffalo Tiger, welcomed immigrants from throughout the Caribbean to the region, and went on to establish diplomatic ties with Miami-Dade County, the state of Florida, and eventually the Federal Government in 1962.