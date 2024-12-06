South Florida fugitive wanted for 2021 murder taken into custody near Tampa

MIAMI - A man who had been on the run since a deadly southwest Miami-Dade shooting three years ago has been taken into custody.

Joshua Ismael Campos, 23, was wanted for the July 2021 murder of Demetrius Harris Jr. at an apartment complex on SW 270 St., near Homestead.

Friday morning he was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

On July 25, 2021, Campos reportedly fired 18 rounds at Harris after the two had argued. Campos' girlfriend, Maxine McCord, and 5-year-old son were nearby, according to Miami-Dade police.

After the shooting, Campos and McCord were believed to have crossed the state line when they fled.

On July 26 on that year, a Miami-Dade judge issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McCord was not considered a fugitive from the law.

Campos is also wanted by the FBI for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI, which assisted Miami-Dade police in the search, said at the time that Campos had ties to or may visit Miami, Fort Pierce, and Tampa, as well as Georgia, Alabama, and Texas.

The agency had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information that led to his arrest.