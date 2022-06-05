Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade Mosquito Control to spray larvicide following weekend's heavy rains

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CORAL GABLES – Miami-Dade Mosquito Control trucks will be back on the road early Monday morning to spray larvicide following the weekend's heavy rains.

Monday's spraying will take place in Coral Gables and the Little River area.

Residents are asked to stay back 100 feet if they see crews rumbling down the road.

Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division Truck Larviciding - 1 by MiamiDadeTV on YouTube

Keep in mind, the spraying will take place in the predawn hours, if weather permits.

For the full spray schedule, click here

First published on June 5, 2022 / 12:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

