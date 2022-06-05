Miami-Dade Mosquito Control to spray larvicide following weekend's heavy rains

CORAL GABLES – Miami-Dade Mosquito Control trucks will be back on the road early Monday morning to spray larvicide following the weekend's heavy rains.

Monday's spraying will take place in Coral Gables and the Little River area.

Residents are asked to stay back 100 feet if they see crews rumbling down the road.

Keep in mind, the spraying will take place in the predawn hours, if weather permits.

For the full spray schedule, click here.