Miami-Dade middle school teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old student

MIAMI — A Miami-Dade County middle school teacher was arrested late June for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old student.

An arrest affidavit stated that Martai McCullough, 26, was charged on June 30 with offenses against students by authority figures, molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct and exhibition of a child under 18.

According to the affidavit, the victim's father reported to a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer that his daughter was in an inappropriate relationship with her teacher, identified as McCullough, at Horace Mann Middle School, where she was student in McCullough's class during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years.

The victim stated that during her first year, she and McCullough began exchanging notes just before Christmas 2022. After the holiday break, the teacher then began to exchange notes to the victim, saying "I love you" and that they would verbally tell each other that they loved each other, too.

Later on, McCullough then began to buy lunch for the victim through UberEats and DoorDash, and the victim stated that she would skip class to go to his classroom to meet with him during his planned lunch period and hug each other, the affidavit stated.

During the following year, the victim was enrolled in McCullough's class again, where she stated that the relationship developed to the point to where they would kiss each other, sit on his lap and that he would grab her buttocks while hugging.

Then on the victim's birthday, McCullough approached her and asked what she wanted for her birthday before presented her a bracelet he bought for her. The following spring break, the victim then contacted McCullough on Instagram and began to talk privately through the app with secret usernames to "avoid suspicion of a romantic relationship," the affidavit stated.

Then at the end of the school year, the victim contacted McCullough on Instagram about a lost sweater in his classroom. The victim stated that they then began to communicate by text and video chat, and McCullough began to ask the victim for inappropriate photos and would expose himself to her via video before moving onto more inappropriate text and video exchanges, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also stated that several notes from McCullough were found in the victim's possession, with phrases such as "I love you too," "Hi loser, you look great today," "You look beautiful today," and "Whatever I did to make you mad, I'm sorry. Hope you are okay."

The victim then stated that she took screenshots of the defendant exposing himself, and both her and McCullough's devices were impounded by the school police for examination.

After given his rights, McCullough confessed to his actions, and he was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center for booking.