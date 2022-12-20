Miami-Dade mayors gather to denounce rise in antisemitic acts, hate speech

MIAMI - A number of South Florida leaders gathered Tuesday morning to discuss a rise in hate speech and antisemitism locally and across the world.

"We will be able to shine a light where there is darkness. Our strength, no matter whether we're black, queer, Latino, AAPI, Jewish, is our greatest strength is our unity," said Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Levine Cava went on to say as leaders it's their duty to speak out and drown out hate.

This discussion happened inside the Greater Miami Jewish Federation on Biscayne Boulevard.

The community leaders spoke about antisemitism in each of their communities and stressed the importance of stopping the hate now. The message was clear, tolerance and inclusion have declined.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber spoke about seeing hate firsthand, as his residents received antisemitic flyers at their homes earlier this year.

"Hate is winning and it can't win," he said.

Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger also experienced it.

"I was outside one day tending to my lawn and my neighbor walked by. When he saw me, his face got all red, and as he passed he turned around and angrily shouted 'You (expletive) Jews are going to kill us all'," he said.

As Jews across South Florida celebrate Hanukkah, a remembrance of freedom from persecution and the miracle that followed, Jewish leaders are trying to stop rising antisemitism.

The time to stop these attacks, they hope, is now. They are calling on everyone and anyone to help.

The mayors and community leaders said they are also working on several initiatives including adopting a working definition of the word antisemitism to put an end to divisive hate speech in South Florida.